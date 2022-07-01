80% increase in online fraud cases in Perlis

KANGAR: Commercial crime cases involving online fraud have increased by 80% in Perlis.

State police chief Datuk Surina Saad said police have recorded about RM1.1 million losses from January to May this year. The state recorded total losses of RM1.8 million last year.

“The rise in the online fraud cases are rampant lately, with police reports lodged daily, especially e-commerce cases.

“The most common scams are fraudulent job offers, love scams and others,” she told reporters after launching the contingent-level Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Anti-Scam 2022 campaign here today.

As of May this year, police have arrested 150 individuals, and of the total, 46% have been charged in the court.

“This year, there are 41 online fraud cases involving 19 male and 22 female students,” she said.

Surina also advised the public to check the bank account status before making any transactions at https://semakmule.rmp.gov.my/. - Bernama