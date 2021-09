KUALA NERUS: A total of 80 per cent of Terengganu’s adult population is expected to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by the end of this month or early October.

Science, Technology and Innovation Deputy Minister Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim said he was confident the target could be achieved through the delivery of about 560,000 additional vaccine supply to Terengganu in stages this month.

He said 590,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been delivered to Terengganu in August.

“We expect to send 560,000 doses to Terengganu in September and we have a complete schedule of vaccine delivery (to Terengganu) so that we will achieve the target of having 80 per cent of the state’s population vaccinated before the start of the monsoon season,” he said.

He said this to reporters after launching a water aid mission to the residents in Kuala Nerus and Kuala Terengganu who have been affected by the water supply crisis due to a burst pipe incident at the river bed of Sungai Terengganu, here, today.

Based on the statistics issued by the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV), as of yesterday, 53 per cent of the adult population in Terengganu had completed both doses of the vaccine jabs while 85 per cent had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

In the meantime, Ahmad Amzad admitted that there were delays in the sending of vaccines to the states that did not record a high number of Covid-19 cases, such as Terengganu.

He said this was because the government was focusing on the vaccination process in locations with high Covid-19 cases such as in the Klang Valley.

However, he said as many vaccination centres in the Klang Valley were closed after the vaccination target in the area had been achieved, the government was now distributing more vaccine supplies to other states including Terengganu.- Bernama