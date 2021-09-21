80 pct of Malaysian adult population are fully vaccinated, announces PM (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia today reached the target of fully vaccinating 80 per cent of its adult population against Covid-19, a feat that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) hailed as “a success for all Malaysians”.

“Congratulations! Malaysia has fully vaccinated 80 per cent of its adult population. Carry on battling Covid-19,” he announced on his official Twitter account, along with the #LindungDiriLindungSemua (ProtectOneselfProtectEveryone) hashtags.

Referring to his official Facebook account, the prime minister described the success as the result of the sacrifices of the frontliners as well as the support of the whole Malaysian Family.

“Congratulations, this is our success,” he posted.

“The sacrifices of the frontliners and the strong support of the whole Malaysian Family in getting vaccinated, regardless of whether they are young or old, living in urban centres or rural areas, has enabled 80 per cent of the adult population to be fully vaccinated,” said Ismail Sabri.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, who posted the good news on his official Twitter account, said the 80 per cent target was attained at

1pm.

“At 1300 hours today, Malaysia reached the target of 80 per cent of its adult population being fully vaccinated.”

“Although the initial target is 80 per cent of the adult population, @JKJAVMY (the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee) will strive to trace the 20 per cent who have yet or refused to be vaccinated,” he said.

The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) was launched on Feb 24 this year to protect people from the Covid-19 virus.

-Bernama