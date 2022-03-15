80 residents in Taman Bukit Permai 2 told to vacate homes

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 80 residents from 22 houses in Taman Bukit Permai 2, Ampang, here, have been instructed to vacate their homes starting today because the situation is still unsafe and there is soil movement, said Hulu Langat District Officer Dr Ani Ahmad.

Fifteen of the houses involved are in Jalan Permai 1; four in Jalan Teratai 1/2J, Taman Bukit Permai 2; two in Jalan Mega Jaya 15; and one in Jalan Teratai 1/2K, Taman Bukit Permai 2.

“Residents in the specified areas have not been allowed to return to their homes while awaiting further studies from technical agencies that will be coordinated by the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ) through IKRAM (Public Works Institute of Malaysia).

“Besides that, the preliminary investigation reports by all the technical agencies concluded that there is slope instability at the scene,“ she told a special press conference at the MPAJ Hall, here today.

Ani said the affected residents were briefed today on the status of the slope stability and their safety, adding that they all understood the situation.

Elaborating, Ani said the evacuation of the residence may take two weeks or more depending on the follow-up study to be conducted by IKRAM and the Department of Minerals and Geoscience.

“Follow-up studies include a more detailed soil and site investigation subject to weather conditions, debris cleaning work, installation of tarpaulin covers and pruning of trees by the MPAJ.

“In addition, temporary slope reinforcement work based on the results of the study will be carried out, including piling, which is expected to take three to four months, and permanent repairs to the slope, which is expected to take 15 to 18 months which will begin immediately,“ she said.

Ani added that the Public Works Department (JKR), through its Slope Engineering Branch, had installed 10 sensor units last Friday to monitor the movement of soil in the area.

“Information on soil movement through the sensor will be sent directly through the short message service (SMS) to enable quick action to be taken for the safety of the residents,“ she said.

The landslide incident in Taman Bukit Permai 2, at 5.54 pm last Thursday (March 10) claimed four lives and injured one person besides damaging 15 houses and 10 vehicles. - Bernama