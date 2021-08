ISKANDAR PUTERI: A total of 8,000 home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) gadgets and devices totalling RM25 million will be distributed in Johor from early September, the state assembly sitting was told today.

State Education, Information, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman Mazlan Bujang said the distribution of the devices including laptop computers and internet data for students in the B40 and M40 groups sitting for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia next year, is expected to take three months until November.

“The procurement process was implemented in July this year but there was a change in the supply schedule caused by the global shortage and disruption to the supply chains.

“Currently, the government gets direct cooperation from the manufacturers of the devices without going through third parties to minimise disruption,” he said in reply to a question from Aminolhuda Hassan (PH-Parit Yaani) in the Johor state assembly sitting at the Sultan Ismail Building, Kota Iskandar, here today.

Aminolhuda wanted to know the status on the initiative to contribute devices to schools in the state for the implementation of the PdPR programme.

Mazlan said the programme was part of the RM126.86 million provided by the state government through the Ihsan Johor Economic Stimulus Package (PRE 3.0) specially for people affected by Covid-19 including the M40 group.

“The Johor State Education Department (JPNJ) had fixed a suitable specification to be used by the students. The state government also implemented a market study to get the best values before making the procurement,” he said.

According to Mazlan, JPNJ was also aware of the contributions of devices from various quarters, among them the Raja Zarith Sofiah Foundation, MPs, state assemblymen, non-government organisations, companies and individuals, to ease the burden of parents and students. — Bernama