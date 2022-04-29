806,532 children fully vaccinated against Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 806,532 children aged five to 11 years or 22.7 per cent of those in this age group have been fully vaccinated under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

According to the COVIDNOW website, 1,518,923 children or 42.8 per cent of this group have received at least one dose of vaccine.

For teenagers aged between 12 and 17, a total of 2,892,051 individuals or 93 per cent have completed their vaccination, while 2,990,315 or 96.2 per cent have received at least one jab.

Among the adult population, 16,029,483 individuals or 68.1 per cent have received the booster dose, 22,966,486 or 97.6 per cent have completed the second dose, and 23,242,789 or 98.8 per cent have received at least one dose.

A total of 32,106 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday, comprising 7,973 for the first dose, 19,923 for the second dose and 4,210 for the booster, bringing the total given out under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 70,233,232 doses.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal reported that 10 Covid-19 deaths were recorded yesterday, with Selangor, Terengganu and Penang registering two cases each, followed by Putrajaya, Melaka, Kedah and Johor with one each. — Bernama