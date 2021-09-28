807 cases of driving against traffic, most under influence

KUALA LUMPUR: There were 807 arrests of those driving against traffic since this January. Of this, 29 died, 17 suffered serious injuries while 49 sustained mild injuries

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong (pix) told the Dewan Rakyat today that most cases found were generally due to driving under substance influence, be it alcohol or drugs.

He was responding to a question from Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh (Ledang-PH) on road accidents involving driving against traffic flow and stern measures to curb them.

“In Malacca, a total of 31 cases were reported between January and April this year where actions have been taken upon. Any plans by the government to enforce stricter measures since driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs keep on happening?

“Recently on Sept 6, a lorry driver drove under the alcohol influence and rammed five cars and caused damages. Are there plans for heavier punishments?” he said.

The Ayer Hitam MP replied that the Ministry Of Transport (MOT) has already made amendments to the Road Transport Act 1987 last year in October where heavier penalties for traffic offences particularly for those driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs were enforced.

“With that amendment, it is a form of deterrent so they will adhere to the law and many Malaysians have changed in terms of their attitude (of not driving under the influence),“ he said.

He said a total of 2,560 road fatalities were reported between January and July this year where only 11 died under the influence on the road.

On the other hand, MOT denies that the ministry has issued an order for senior citizens above 70 year old to return their driving licence.

“MOT has never given that order for senior citizens to return their driving licence,” he said while giving an example of the Langkawi MP who is 96 years old, but is a better driver than many out there.

“This is not the stand by MOT as driving competence is not based on age.”