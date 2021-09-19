8,077 candidates to resit SPM from Sept 21

PUTRAJAYA: The Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia Ulangan (SPMU) 2021 will be conducted from Sept 21 to 23 with 8,077 candidates registered to sit for the examination.

The Examination Board (LP) in a statement today said 1,568 examination personnel have been appointed to ensure the smooth management and handling of SPMU 2021 at 201 examination centres nationwide.

LP reminded all candidates to refer to the examination timetable for information on the examination date, time, code and paper as well as directions and warnings to adhere to during the examination, which can be downloaded from the official LP portal at http://lp.moe.gov.my.

Candidates are reminded to bring their identification document and examination registration statement to the examination centre as well as to comply with the Central Assessment and Public Examination Management Guidelines found in the latest School Management and Operation guidelines issued by the Ministry of Education (MOE).

LP said candidates are also required to comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the National Security Council (MKN) and the Health Ministry (MOH) to ensure the smooth management of examination and to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection by downloading the guidelines at the official MOE portal at https://www.moe.gov.my. — Bernama