809 road accidents recorded in KL within four days of Ops Selamat 19

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 809 road accidents with two fatal cases were recorded in the federal capital in four days since Ops Selamat 19 started last Wednesday.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief ACP Sarifudin Mohd Salleh said the two fatal cases which occurred on the Kuala Lumpur-Seremban Expressway and Besraya Expressway involved motorcyclists.

“JSPT will continue to step up patrolling and monitoring to minimise accidents and fatalities in Ops Selamat,“ he said.

“JSPT has stationed personnel at six accident-prone blackspots, namely Jalan Duta, Jalan Pahang, Jalan Cheras, Jalan Kuching, Jalan Syed Putra, and the Kuala Lumpur-Seremban Highway,“ he told reporters after inspecting a roadblock at Bangsar LRT station early this morning.

Meanwhile, a total of 7,998 traffic summonses were issued since the start of the operation with 1,899 summonses issued yesterday at the roadblocks, including two other locations namely Jalan Genting Klang and Jalan Ampang.

He said a total of 28 arrests were made, including 19 cases under Section 45 of the Road Traffic Act (APJ) 1987, six cases (Section 42 APJ 1987) and three cases (Section 108 APJ 1987).

The 10-day Op Selamat 19, to run simultaneously across the country from Jan 18 to 27 was officiated by Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain in Melaka on Jan 13. - Bernama