811 outstanding summonses of Thais settled at traffic ops

PASIR MAS: A total of 811 outstanding summonses of 279 Thais were settled in the Operasi Saman Tertunggak Warga Asing (OSTWA11) traffic operations in Kelantan the past two days.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan said this figure was still small compared to the 35,492 summonses left unsettled by motorists since 2000.

“At OSTWA11 a total of 811 summonses were settled by 279 Thais apart from those by 532 locals, valued at RM161,150.

“The operations were conducted at four locations - two in Tumpat and one each in Pasir Mas and Tanah Merah - to raise awareness among foreigners especially Thais about the need to settle outstanding summonses,” he told reporters after inspecting the operation at a roadblock near the immigration, customs and quarantine complex, here today.

At the roadblock, 299 new summonses were issued for various traffic offences while 422 summonses against foreigners had their status changed.

Hasanuddin said the OSTWA in Kelantan was the 11th held nationwide after similar operations in Perlis, Kedah, Perak, Sabah, Sarawak and Johor. - Bernama