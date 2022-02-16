8,120 new teachers can check placements, report for duty on March 1

KUALA LUMPUR: The 8,120 new teachers who successfully passed their Phase Two and Three interviews under the special one-off recruitment exercise can now check their placement details.

Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin said the newly hired teachers will start reporting for duty on March 1.

“To those who were successful, congratulations and all the best in your duties.

“Take this opportunity to work sincerely towards producing a great generation of teachers,” he said in a Facebook posting yesterday.

The one-off recruitment exercise that involves the hiring of 18,702 teachers is to overcome the shortage of educators in certain subjects nationwide.

Radzi said the Education Ministry (MOE) would continue to work closely with appointing authority, the Education Services Commission (SPP), to expedite appointments and placements of the remaining vacancies.

He said this was very important so as to fill teaching vacancies, especially for the next school session.

“InsyaAllah, MOE will work towards resolving this long-standing problem. Please continue to give your support for the sake of the country’s future generations,” he added. — Bernama