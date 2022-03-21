81.9% of adult population in S’gor given Covid-19 booster dose

SHAH ALAM: A total of 3,728,125 adults in Selangor of 81.9 per cent of the adult population in the state, have received the Covid-19 booster dose as of last March 1 under the National Covd-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK).

State Public Health Unity, Women and Family Development Permanent Committee chairman Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud said during the same period, a total of 4,334,507 adults or 95.2 per cent of the state’s adult population, had received the first dose and 4,315,186 adults (94.8 per cent) given the second dose.

She said this in response to a question from Datuk Dr Ahmad Yunus Hair (PAS - Sijangkang) on the matter in the State Assembly today.

Dr Siti Mariah said a total of 531,193 individuals or 93.3 per cent of the adolescent population in the state had received the first dose and 482,503 (84.8 per cent) given the second dose.

As for children aged between five and 11 years, a total of 167,388 or 22.9 per cent of their population in the state had been given the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

On action to prevent the resurgence of Covid-19 cases in Selangor, she said, there were in line with the guidelines and strategies set by the Ministry of Health (MOH). — Bernama