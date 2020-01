KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 82 suspected illegal hunters were arrested and 460 animal traps and snares were destroyed during an operation known as ‘Operasi Bersepadu Khazanah’ by the Wildlife and National Parks Department (Wildlife) last year, according to its director-general, Datuk Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim.

He said the suspected illegal hunters comprised 33 Malaysians, Chinese nationals (14), Cambodian (12); Myanmarese (six); Bangladeshi (six); Indonesian (four); Vietnamese (four) and Thai (three).

They were investigated for various offences, including under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010, National Forestry Act 1984, Arms Act and the Johor National Park Corporation Enactment 1980, he added.

“Ten cases have been brought to court , with five of them been disposed off involving a total fine of RM150,000 and seizures valued at RM2.7 million,“ he told a press conference, here today.

Abdul Kadir said the department would continue to conduct similar operation this year to curb environmental crime in Peninsular Malaysia.

He warned individuals without permit to carry out hunting to stop their illegal hunting activities as they would face legal action if caught.

“It is hoped that the public will continue to give their support and assistance by becoming the eyes and ears of the Wildlife Department and the police in an effort to prevent the country treasures from becoming extinct.

“All information can be channeled to the Wildlife Hotline at 1-800-88-5151 or e-complaint through the website www.wildlife.gov.my,“ he added. - Bernama