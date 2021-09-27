82 Sungai Siput flood victims still housed at two relief centres

IPOH: A total of 82 flood victims from 21 families in Sungai Siput are being sheltered at two temporary evacuation centres (PPS) as of tonight.

A Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) spokesman said the Dewan Lintang PPS had been closed and flood victims were relocated to the Tok Sirat housing scheme (RPT) community hall.

“At the moment, 59 victims from 14 families were evacuated to the temporary relief centre while another 23 victims from seven families are still at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Lasah hall PPS,” he said in a statement today.

The one meter deep flooding first hit Kampung Chior and Kampung Tok Sirat in Lasah and Kampung Lintang at about 8.30pm resulting in the affected residents being relocated to a temporary relief centre after their homes became flooded.

The flood is believed to have been caused by the overflow of Sungai Plus in Kampung Lintang which was reported to be nearing the dangerous level of 54.79 meters as of this evening. — Bernama