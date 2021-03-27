828 Malaysians contracted Covid-19 abroad- Kamarudin

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 828 Malaysians contracted Covid-19 abroad since last year, said Deputy Foreign Minister, Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar (pix).

He said the cases involved Malaysians residing in 38 countries, including Singapore.

“Based on the records, there are still Malaysians abroad infected with Covid-19 and many have recovered.

“However, the number of Malaysians who tested positive for Covid-19 in each of the countries is small,” he told reporters after attending a ‘Jelajah Malaysia Prihatin’ programme in Bandar Tun Razak, Cheras here today.

On the situation of Malaysians in Chile following the quarantine order in the country, Kamarudin said so far, they were reported to be doing well.

He added the Malaysian embassy in Chile will continue to monitor the latest developments and be in frequent contact with the affected Malaysians and their families in the country.

“So far, none of them is infected with Covid-19,” he said.

Last Monday, the Chilean government announced that over 13 million people will be subjected to quarantine from March 25 due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.- Bernama