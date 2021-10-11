83% of IPT students fully vaccinated, says minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Around 83%, or 951,739 out of 1.15 million students of institutions of higher learning (IPT), have completed two doses of Covid-19 vaccines as of Oct 1, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad (pix) told the Dewan Rakyat.

“Only a total of 2,286 or 0.2% of students with health problems did not receive the vaccine as of Oct 8. Stricter monitoring procedures on unvaccinated students and its university staff will be carried out if they are required to be present on campus,“ she said, adding 90% or 117,721 university staff had completed their second dose of Covid-19 vaccines.

She said the ministry will give priority to students and IPT staff who had completed both vaccine doses to return to campus in stages starting on Oct 15 while those not vaccinated could follow the teaching and learning via online.

However, it is mandatory for any staff and students to do their RTK-PCR Covid-19 screening test three days before entering the campus.

“This is to ensure a much safer environment in campus when teaching and learning face to face takes place according to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set,“ she said.

Nonetheless, if those not vaccinated or have yet to receive their second dose of vaccines have to enter the campus ground physically, a stricter movement monitoring will be carried out including performing regular swab and saliva tests.

“In critical situations, if the physical presence of unvaccinated lecturers or students is unavoidable, then stricter movement monitoring will be in place ,“ she said.

“IPTs are also encouraged to do the regular Covid-19 self test to ensure they are in good health,“ she said when responding to an additional question by Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh (PH-Ledang) who wanted to know the conditions for these unvaccinated students who wish to return to their campus.