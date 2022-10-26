83-year citizenship wait comes to an end for PwD

TUMPAT: Following an 83-year wait, Wan Nab Ismail finally became a Malaysian citizen after the National Registration Department (JPN) director-general, Datuk Ruslin Jusoh, personally gave her a birth certificate and MyKad today.

He visited the bedridden senior citizen who is being cared for by her niece, Zaidah Ismail, 46, at her home in Kampung Laut with (Ministry of Home Affairs) national registration and organisation division secretary, Badrul Hisham Alias and JPN Kelantan director, Asrehan Ab Razak.

Nab’s birth was not registered by her parents like her brother and late sister because she suffered from a mental disability. Her life of poverty was brought to light after a viral social media post.

Ruslin said an investigation was done by JPN Kelantan under the MEKAR programme, with information gathered through enquiries and from relevant parties such as the Social Welfare Department (JKM), before issuing the identification documents.

“The MEKAR programme is meant for people like the elderly, persons with disabilities (PwD), those who are bedridden, suffer from a chronic illness or mental disability who are unable to visit the JPN,” said Ruslin.

He said Nab would now be eligible for the support and assistance that comes with citizenship, especially from JKM.

Ruslin revealed that another lucky person in Kampung Padang Enggang, Kota Bharu will be getting their MyKad and birth certificate today as well.

He said the 16-year-old’s parent’s did not register the birth either because they got married in a neighbouring country. - Bernama