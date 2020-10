PETALING JAYA: The Ministry of Health has reported 835 Covid-19 cases today, alongside 674 recoveries putting the total number of recoveries at 18,499. This leaves the total number of cases to 28,640 with 9,903 active cases.

Of the cases today, five cases were imported transmissions with the rest being local transmissions.

Sabah leads with 410 cases followed by Negeri Sembilan (155), Selangor (126), Labuan (76), Sarawak (16) and Penang with 13.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) also said in today’s live press conference that 89 patients are in intensive care with 32 requiring respiratory assistance.

Two deaths have been reported in Sabah, leaving the death toll to 238.

Meanwhile two new clusters have been reported, one in Sabah and the other in Labuan.

