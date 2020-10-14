835,000 households just above poverty

PETALING JAYA: Over 800,000 households could easily fall into poverty if they were to face any unexpected financial problems, said the Khazanah Research Institute (KRI).

Its senior research associate, Hawati Abdul Hamid, said it is estimated that 835,000 households earn about RM2,700 per month – a mere RM700 above the poverty line income of RM2,000.

“If such families fall into financial trouble, they could easily end up in poverty.

“Such households are just hovering above poverty and government assistance is very useful and important in helping them during this time of need,“ she said during a webinar titled “Welfare in Malaysia Across Three Decades: State of Malaysian Households 2020”.

KRI chairman Tan Sri Nor Mohamed Yakcop said 5.6% of Malaysian households (405,000) live in poverty and “policies based on a sense of decency” were needed.

He said the government must have empathy for those who are suffering, especially now as Covid-19 is hurting everyone, especially the poor.

“The government must strive towards ensuring that every Malaysian has a decent standard of living.”

Hawati pointed out that what was once considered a luxury or non-essential item, was no longer so.

She cited the example of home internet connection, which was no longer a luxury but a must-have service even for B40 families.

She said the job market is changing, with the gig economy growing, and people needed such services to communicate.

KRI also found that household consumption patterns have changed, with greater spending on items traditionally described as discretionary, such as communications and recreational and cultural activities.

It added that absolute poverty declined from 16.5% in 1989 to 5.6% in 2019, while income inequality moderated.

It also found that growth across income groups show that economic growth has generally been pro-poor, with households in lower groups recording higher income growth rates compared to those in higher categories.

“Over three decades (1989-2019), the improvement in household welfare has been linked very closely to economic development and transformation of the nation.

“With a combination of economic growth and distribution policies, social welfare improvements have been significant.”

The institute also found that household income, as a share of gross domestic product (GDP), constituted 45.7% in 2019, a meaningful rise from 35.9% in 1989.

KRI said these income gains increased household consumption spending, contributing to a better standard of living for the people.

It said on the bumiputra affirmative action front, the scale and scope of the government’s efforts have broadened, from the focus on financing, training and equity participation during the 1990s, to a more concerted effort in strengthening investment capabilities and increasing property ownership.

“In the last decade, bumiputra household income grew faster than other ethnic groups, leading to smaller ethnic gaps.”

It said in the three decades from 1989 to 2019, the rate of growth in household income moderated.

Mean and median household incomes grew fastest between 1989 and 1997, but the pace fell by about half between 1999 and 2007.

It added while growth recovered slightly during the 2009 to 2019 period, the rates were lower than before the 1997 Asian financial crisis.

“A recent trend in household income is the decreasing importance of paid employment earnings, down to 61.6% of average household income in 2019, compared to 66.6% in 2012.

“This suggests slower growth in wages relative to other sources of income.”