839 job applicants secure employment at Terengganu PenjanaKerjaya Carnival

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu PenjanaKerjaya Carnival 2021 which ended yesterday has helped 839 individuals secure suitable jobs, said State Entrepreneurship, Human Resources, Micro Industry and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Nurkhuzaini Ab Rahman.

He said 3,665 job seekers were present to be interviewed by potential employers during the two-day carnival.

“Of the number 936 candidates went on to the second interview and subsequently 839 people were successful as the available jobs matched their academic qualifications and skills.

“This is quite an achievement because the employment opportunitIies will have a significant impact on the state‘s economy,“ he said in a statement today.

The carnival, organised by the Human Resource Ministry through Social Security Organisation (SOCSO) and the Terengganu Human Resource Development Centre (THRDC), aims to reduce the current unemployment rate.

A total of 11,000 job opportunities were offered during the carnival and the most positions available were in the oil and gas industry with 3998 vacancies, followed by the plantation sector with 2,500 vacancies. — Bernama