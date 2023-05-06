839 to be conferred with awards in conjunction with Agong’s birthday

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 839 individuals will be conferred federal awards, honours and medals for 2023 in conjunction with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s official birthday today.

Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat Datuk Johari Abdul heads the list of recipients and will be conferred the Darjah Kebesaran Panglima Setia Mahkota (PSM) which carries the title ‘Tan Sri’.

Also receiving the PSM are 25 other individuals including Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Datuk Abdul Rahman Sebli; Federal Court judge Datuk Nallini Patmanathan; former Federal Court judge Datuk Seri Mohd Zawawi Salleh; former Menteri Besar of Kelantan, the late Datuk Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat and Engtex Group Berhad group managing director Datuk Ng Hook.

Other recipients are Maxim Global Berhad group managing director Datuk Seri Gan Seong Liam; DPS Resources Berhad chairman Datuk Seri Sow Chin Chuan; Sime Darby Plantation Berhad non-independent and non-executive director Datuk Seri Dr Nik Norzul Thani N.Hassan Thani and composer Datuk Seri (Dr) Ahmad Khan Nawab Khan.

Also to receive the PSM are Yuwang Group executive chairman See Hong Cheen @ See Hong Chen; Battersea Power Station Holding Company Limited chairman Datuk Jaganath Derek Steven Sabapathy; DRB-Hicom Berhad group managing director Datuk Seri Syed Faisal Albar Syed A.R. Albar and Perusahaan Sadur Timah Malaysia (PERSTIMA) Berhad chairman/director Datuk Wee Hoe Soon @ Gooi Hoe Soon.

Also to be conferred with the PSM are Winfast Group of Companies managing director Datuk Seri Chee Chan Yau @ Cheah Chan Yau; Ming Heng Motor Sdn Bhd group managing director Datuk Koh Chui Ming; Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) president and group chief executive officer Datuk Tengku Muhammad Taufik Tengku Aziz and Cergas Murni Sdn Bhd managing director Datuk Paul Latimer.

Bermaz Auto Berhad executive chairman Datuk Seri Yeoh Choon San; KK Land Group of Companies managing director and chief executive officer Datuk Kong Hoi Chieng; Twin Arrow Fertilizer Sdn Bhd managing director Datuk Seri Lau Kuan Kam; Navy chief Admiral Datuk Abdul Rahman Ayob; Army chief Gen Datuk Seri Mohammad Ab Rahman; former minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar; Senate member Senator Datuk Seri Anifah Aman and veteran politician Lim Kit Siang round up the list of PSM recipients.

Meanwhile, Education director-general Datuk Pkharuddin Ghazali @ Mat Jali; Treasury secretary-general Datuk Johan Mahmood @ Johan Mahmood Merican; former national badminton player Tan Aik Huang and Yayasan Kebajikan Artis Tanahair chairman Datuk Irwan Shah Abdullah @ D.J. Dave are among 28 recipients of the Darjah Kebesaran Panglima Jasa Negara (PJN) which carries the title ‘Datuk’.

The four recipients of the Darjah Kebesaran Panglima Setia Diraja (PSD) which carries the title ‘Datuk’ are assistant secretary to the Conference of Rulers Mohd Aseral Jusman; Foreign Ministry’s Protocol and Consular chief Mohd Aini Atan; Deputy secretary-general (Cabinet) Abdul Halim Hamzah and Armed Forces chief of staff Lieutenant General Datuk Arman Rumaizi Ahmad.

A total of 33 individuals will receive the Darjah Kebesaran Johan Mangku Negara (JMN) including the Ministry of Communications and Digital’s deputy secretary-general (Strategic Communications and Creative Industries) Mastura Ahmad Mustafa and the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer Roslan Ariffin.

Theatre veteran Fauziah Nawi, Perlis police chief Datuk Surina Saad and Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof are among 33 individuals who will be conferred with the Darjah Kebesaran Johan Setia Mahkota (JSM).

The three recipients of the Darjah Kebesaran Johan Setia Diraja (JSD) are the assistant chief of staff (Administration) of Subang Air Base Brig Gen Baharudin Abu Hassan; the Kuala Lumpur contingent police headquarters’ Criminal Investigation Department’s head SAC Habibi Majinji and Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department’s Intelligence and Special Investigations deputy director SAC Mohammad Azlin Sadari.

A total of 116 individuals will be conferred with the Darjah Kebesaran Bintang Kesatria Mangku Negara (KMN) including National Academy of Arts, Culture and Heritage (ASWARA) lecturer Dr Abdul Halim Husain and the Malaysian Deaf Sports Association president Dr Ong Shin Ruenn.

Six recipients will receive the Darjah Kebesaran Bintang Kesatria Setia Diraja (KSD) and 218 individuals to receive the Darjah Kebesaran Bintang Ahli Mangku Negara (AMN) including Bernama support engineer Mohd Halim Esham.

Bernama administrative assistant (Clerical and Operation) Rusliza Sahran is among the 316 recipients of the Pingat Pangkuan Negara (PPN) while 56 individuals will be awarded the Pingat Bentara Setia Diraja (BSD). -Bernama