84 held for flouting RMCO

PETALING JAYA: Police nabbed a total of 84 offenders for flouting the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) yesterday.

Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a press statement today that 76 were remanded and eight were released on police bail.

“Out of the 84, 28 failed to provide customers with registration books or QR code to record entry, 22 individuals did not wear face masks,14 disobeyed the standard operating procedures (SOPs) involved in gathering activities with no social distancing and 20 were involved in night club or pub activities,” he said.

As of yesterday (Sept 3), he said the police had conducted checks at a total of 56,201 premises to ensure that they are following the SOPs.

These included 4,801 restaurants, 3,804 supermarkets and 849 government offices.

Apart from that, a total of 108 illegal immigrants and one suspected smuggler were detained yesterday during the operations against illegals.

As for returnees, he said a total of 27,101 individuals had returned to the country and to date 69 had been sent to the hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 while 10,097 are undergoing the mandatory 14-day quarantine period at designated centres.

To date, a total of 16,935 individuals have been allowed to go home after undergoing the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Ismail Sabri also revealed that the authorities found that five out of six construction sites inspected failed to comply with the SOPs under the RMCO while another was found to be non operational.