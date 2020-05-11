84 NGOs urge government to condemn hate speech against Rohingyas

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian government has been urged by 84 non profit organisations today to condemn the ‘hate speech’ against the Rohingya community in the country.

A letter that was signed by these NGOs addressed to the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin highlighted that the government has to date failed to adequately respond to the recent surge in ‘hate speech’ and violent threats being directed at the Rohingya population.

In a joint statement copied to Home Minister, Foreign Minister, Human Resources Minister and Suhakam chairman, they pointed out that statements made by the government officials, including the Minister of Home Affairs (MOHA) could heighten tensions and incite violence and discrimination against the Rohingya.

This came following after MOHA issued a statement on April 30 and its minister Datuk Hamzah Zainuddin cited that the country does not recognise the community as refugees even though they are holding the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) identification cards.

Hamzah said the government does not recognise the status of asylum seekers and instead labelled them as illegal immigrants (PATI) that hold the UNHCR cards.

Therefore he said they have no status, right nor basis to demand from the government.

However on 27 April, it said that the Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob expressed sympathy for the Rohingya and called for Malaysians to be ‘peaceful’ and ‘considerate’ while avoiding allegations that can foment anger.

“To date, the Malaysia government has sent mixed messages concerning the discriminatory and threatening speech directed at the Rohingya,”it said.

According to Hamzah, there are 179,521 UNHCR cardholders in Malaysia as of March, including 56.6% from the Rohingya community.

In the letter, it pointed out that Muhyiddin’s leadership in addressing the

‘hate speech’ and threats directed at the Rohingya is a must to prevent violence, discrimination and other human rights abuses.

This came subsequently after derogatory remarks and hateful messages targeting the Rohingya community in the country have proliferated across social media platforms like Facebook and twitter starting on mid of April.

“Many Malaysian social media users have expressed outrage at a Facebook post falsely claiming that the founder of a Rohingya organization demanded that Malaysia grant the Rohingya citizenship,”it said.

“The Rohingya activist in question has unequivocally denied making the statement and on April 23 filed a police report stating the social media posts are false and defamatory,” it said.

Numerous online petitions calling for the expulsion of Rohingya were launched on Change.org and other platforms.

Some petitions garnered thousands of signatures.

“Online users threatened prominent Rohingya activists, as well as their supporters, with physical attacks, murder and sexual violence,” it said.

Despite the country has played an important role in hosting refugees, including Rohingya refugees arriving from Myanmar and Bangladesh however it said that the government did not uphold the human rights of the Rohingya.

“We urge you and your government to speak out in support of the rights of the Rohingya, emphasizing their status as refugees fleeing persecution and human rights violations and unequivocally condemning ‘hate speech’, intolerance and discrimination directed at the Rohingya community,” it said.

“As a Prime Minister, we urge you to ensure all government officials and bodies do the same when addressing the situation of the Rohingya in Malaysia,” it said

“We further call on you to lead the Malaysia government’s efforts to prevent incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence against the Rohingya,” it added.

They also prompt the government to hold the perpetrators accountable and to be investigated by the authorities.

“Investigation and prosecutions should be conducted without discrimination or bias and in a manner that is consistent with international human rights standards,” it said.

It said that the rapid proliferation of threats of violence and ‘hate speech’ against the community immediately followed the government’s decision in April to repel boats containing Rohingya refugees attempting to land in Malaysia.

“This action by the Malaysia government violated the principle of non-refoulement under international human rights law and threatened the lives of hundreds of Rohingya,” it said.

It said in the letter that the government should:

• Create an enabling environment for the right to freedom of expression and equality in Malaysia, including by

• Implement positive policy measures to promote equality, non-discrimination and inter- cultural understanding in line with Human Rights Council Resolution 16/18 and the Rabat Plan of Action.

• Ratify the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, and the Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees and its 1967 Protocol.

The letter were signed by 84 NGOs including Suara Rakyat Malaysia (SUARAM), Aliran Kesedaran Negara (ALIRAN), ARTICLE 19, Human Rights Watch, Pergerakan Tenaga Akademik Malaysia (GERAK), Persatuan Sahabat Wanita Selangor, Universiti Malaya Association of New Youth, Women’s Aid Organisation and Yayasan Chow Kit.