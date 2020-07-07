84% of construction site operating within SOP: Fadillah

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 84% of 3,282 construction sites are operating within the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the government to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, according to Senior Minister (Infrastructure Cluster) Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said checks conducted by the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) from April 20 until July 5 found that only 1.0% of the sites were ordered closed while another 15% issued warnings for non-compliance of the SOP.

“Those which were closed by the Health Ministry for positive Covid-19 cases have been reopened after the end of the quarantine period and no other workers were found to be positive for the disease.

“The majority of those which did not comply with the SOP have now complied (after they were issued warnings) while those who did not comply were not allowed to operate,” he told reporters after conducting checks on construction worker accommodations for 950 people near, here today.

Also present on the visit were Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan, Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan and CIDB chief executive Datuk Ahmad ‘Asri Abdul Hamid.

Commenting on projects which were delayed due to the Movement Control Order (MCO), Fadillah said the automatic three-month extension involved government projects.

Meanwhile, Saravanan said the government will enforce Workers’ Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities Act 1990 (Act 466) from Sept 1 to ensure that employers observe the SOP for workers’ accommodations for all sectors so as to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He said enforcement teams from the relevant departments such as the Labour Office would conduct checks after Sept 1. The employers will be fined up to RM50,000 if they do not comply with the SOP under Act 446.

In general, worker accommodations located either within or outside the construction sites must fulfill three basic aspects, namely safety, cleanliness and comfort, with adequate space for the residents, and must comply with the regulations and laws.

The SOP includes cleanliness and disinfection exercises conducted in common areas, providing facilities for washing and disinfecting hands, avoiding group activities and ensuring social distancing of at least one metre between workers.

The worker accommodations in Bangsar South was built 15 years ago and has lodgings, bathrooms, toilets and cooking areas. - Bernama