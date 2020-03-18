841 M’sians stranded in 20 countries due to Covid-19 travel restrictions

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 841 Malaysians are stranded in 20 countries due to restrictions placed to combat the Covid-19 outbreak, Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar (pix) said.

He said the biggest group was in India with 274, followed by Uzbekistan (209), Morocco (160), Egypt (43), Saudi Arabia (28), Bangladesh and Sweden 26 respectively, Spain (19), Austria (11), Montenegro and Finland eight each, Ukraine (seven), Switzerland and Norway five each, Maldives (four), Poland (three), Hungary (two), Lithuania, Panama and Ecuador one each.

He said they are unable to return to Malaysia due to the travel restrictions in those countries.

“All the stranded Malaysians have received consular help with regards to temporary accommodation, alternative flights and other types of help,“ he said in a statement.

He said the Foreign Ministry has helped 113 Malaysians stranded in Morocco and three in Maldives to return home.

He advised Malaysians stranded abroad due to the Covid-19 virus to remain calm and to contact the nearest Malaysian embassy or consul.

He said Malaysians abroad should make it a priority to register themselves with the embassies.