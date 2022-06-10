85 cases of Acute Gastroenteritis reported in Tawau

TAWAU: A total of 85 cases of Acute Gastroenteritis (AGE) was reported in Mukim Sri Tanjong here in the six days up to Oct 1, said Sabah Health director Datuk Dr Rose Nani Mudin.

She said the Tawau Area Health Office (PPK) received notification of AGE on Sept 26 from two private clinics involving 22 cases showing symptoms of vomiting, diarrhoea and abdominal pain, where all were treated as outpatients.

“The initial investigation by PPK Tawau showed the cases (patients) to be living in different housing estates, after which a complete investigation into the cases and the environment including the ice factory was carried out.

“PPK has also carried out laboratory tests on faeces, water and ice samples to identify the source of the infection, where as many as 19 faecal samples of symptomatic cases were tested and found to be negative for the presence of microorganisms, while the investigation at the ice factory found a satisfactory level,“ she said in a statement here yesterday.

AGE is a type of waterborne disease that is often associated with contaminated water pipes with symptoms of vomiting, diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps.

Dr Rose Nani said her department was still waiting for the results of a chemical test on the water samples taken.

“The situation of the outbreak is under control and no new cases have been reported from the affected area since Oct 2, besides that, Tawau’s PPK monitoring of the affected housing area yesterday found the water condition to be clear.

“Water sampling in several houses also found no violation of turbidity, chlorine, pH and temperature parameters,“ she said.

Meanwhile, she said the State Health Department constantly monitors the incidence of AGE through surveillance at all health facilities.

In addition, she said the public is advised to practise the sensory concept of seeing, smelling and tasting before eating or drinking. - Bernama