85% of UITM graduates get jobs six months after graduation: Vice chancellor

SHAH ALAM: It is estimated that 85 per cent of Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) graduates receive job offers six months after graduation, said UiTM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Roziah Janor (pix).

She said that the courses that had high marketability included dentistry, pharmacy, management, and accountancy as well as computer science (90 per cent).

“However, hospitality represents one of the fields that are challenging from the aspect of marketability following the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

“But we have implemented many initiatives to improve marketability including having memorandums of understanding (MoU) with hotels both locally and abroad to help give exposure to students before they join the workforce in the future,“ she said after the last session of the 95th UiTM Convocation Ceremony for the Peninsula at Dewan Agung Tuanku Canselor (DATC) today.

In other developments, Roziah said UiTM was also awarded with two recognitions, namely ‘Most Scrolls in the Convocation Ceremony’ and ‘Highest Number of Scrolls Presented by the Vice-Chancellor’ in conjunction with the ceremony.

Roziah said the two recognitions were certified by the Malaysia Book of Records when 31,220 graduates received their respective scrolls in conjunction with the convocation ceremony.

“Another recognition was after a total of 15,322 graduates received their scrolls (for degrees and diplomas) from the vice-chancellor of UiTM,“ she also said.

The 95th UiTM convocation ceremony was held from Nov 26 to today (Dec 10) at DATC UiTM Shah Alam, and will be held from Dec 14 to 15 at UiTM Sabah branch as well as from Dec 19 to 21 at UiTM Sarawak branch. - Bernama