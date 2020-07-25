85% projects disrupted under MCO underway

KUANTAN: To date, 85% of construction projects nationwide involving government contracts that have stalled due to the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO), have resumed, according to Senior Minister (Infrastructure) Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said the remaining 15% could not be continued because the contractors involved faced problems such as lack of building materials or manpower, apart from some who had cash flow problems.

“We have also provided an extension of time automatically for three months for all construction projects involving government contracts taking into account the factors they could not work during the implementation of the MCO since March 18.

“If they need more time, they need to make an application and we will evaluate the reason and basis of the application before giving more extension period, compared to the three months that have been set,“ he said.

Fadillah said this at a press conference after inspecting the Tanjung Lumpur New Bridge Project here, which connects Bandar Putra and Kuantan town here today, which was also attended by Pahang Basic Amenities, Public Delivery System and Innovations Committee chairman Datuk Seri Norol Azali Sulaiman.

He added, the ministry also took note of the problems faced by the contractors involved to be used as input in implementing government policies and assistance to the parties involved in the future, taking into account this is the first time the country is faced with such a situation.

Commenting on the construction of the RM155.8 million bridge, Fadillah said the 451m bridge, is expected to be completed on Sept 25 with a progress status of 93% at present.

“The government has also approved a flyover project worth RM47 million from the Bukit Setongkol junction to Kemunting at Jalan Kuantan-Gambang to reduce congestion at the entry road to the bridge when it is opened later,“ he said.

The construction of the second Tanjung Lumpur bridge started around August 2016 and is expected to reduce congestion on the existing bridge, in addition to shortening the journey from Gambang to Tanjung Lumpur, without users having to go through the city of Kuantan. - Bernama