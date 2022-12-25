85 water tankers mobilised following odour pollution incident: Air Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 85 water tankers were mobilised to the affected areas to provide water supply assistance to affected users following an odor pollution incident detected at the Jenderam Hilir Raw Water Pump Station involving the Sungai Semenyih and Bukit Tampoi water treatment plants (LRAs).

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) in a statement said priority was given to critical premises such as hospitals, clinics, dialysis centres and funeral ceremonies throughout the period of unscheduled water supply disruption.

Earlier, a total of 472 areas in five regions managed by Air Selangor were expected to experience unscheduled water supply disruptions beginning at 7 am following the temporary closure of the two LRAs.

They involve 172 areas around Petaling, Hulu Langat (54 areas), Sepang (196), Putrajaya (23) and Kuala Langat (27).

Air Selangor said it was also conducting sampling tests regularly to measure the quality of water affected by the pollution.

“A collective effort to deal with the pollution incident is being carried out by Air Selangor, the Selangor Water Management Board (LUAS), the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) and the Department of Environment (DOE) so that the Sungai Semenyih LRA and the Bukit Tampoi LRA can resume operations as soon as possible.

“Air Selangor will inform of developments related to this incident from time to time through all mediums, especially the mass media,“ read the statement.

Customers may refer to the ‘Air Selangor’ application, as well as the company’s official Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts for the latest information, or alternatively contact the Air Selangor Contact Centre at 15300. - Bernama