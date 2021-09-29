85.1 pct of Malaysia’s adult population fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 19,912,566 individuals or 85.1 per cent of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s data on CovidNow, 94 per cent or 21,993,709 individuals of the adults in the country have received at least one dose of the vaccine until yesterday.

It also showed 33,050 individuals or 1.1 per cent of the adolescents, comprising those age between 12 and 17, having completed the vaccination.

A total of 329,722 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, with 168,734 doses as first dose and 160,998 doses to second dose recipients, bringing the number of doses dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 43,028,919.

PICK was launched on Feb 24 this year to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, a total of 240 deaths due to Covid-19 were reported yesterday (Sept 28), with 71 of them brought in dead (BID), bringing the total death due to the virus in the country to 25,935 people.

On the total death reported yesterday, only 89 cases were the actual deaths reported for the day, while the rest were backlog cases.

