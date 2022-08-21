86 people evacuated due to flash floods in JB as of this morning

JOHOR BAHRU: The number of evacuees due to the flash floods in this district has increased to 86 people, involving 29 families this morning, from 43 people (12 families) last night, with the opening of another relief centre (PPS).

The Secretariat of the Johor Bahru District Disaster Management Committee, in a statement, said the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan Mutiara was opened to accommodate 43 people from 17 families, who were evacuated from Kampung Pasir, Kampung Kangkar Tebrau and Kampung Kenangan.

“Yesterday it rained heavily for more than two hours and caused several houses (in this district) to be flooded at about 3 pm,“ it said.

Last night, a total of 43 residents from Kampung Laut Batu 10 were evacuated to the PPS at Dewan Raya Kampung Melayu Batu 10 after their houses were flooded. - Bernama