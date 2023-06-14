86,021 metric tons of trash removed from Klang River since 2016

PELABUHAN KLANG: Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad has shared that the amount of trash removed from Klang River since 2016 annually continued to decline while the water quality of the river has slowly improved.

He added that the water quality was previously in Class Four and Five, but has improved to Class Two and even reached Class One during the rainy season. In addition, odour issues have been less frequent as well.

“Two river-cleaning machines (dubbed the Interceptors) have been used since 2019 and they have been very instrumental in collecting rubbish, including plastic waste and shows how the state government, Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI) and Landasan Lumayan Sdn Bhd (LLSB) have achieved success,” he told reporters after visiting Mangrove Point recreational park here yesterday.

He had earlier witnessed a signing of a collaboration between LLSB with the United Nations for Malaysia and Brunei network.

Meanwhile, LLSB said in a statement that under the Selangor Maritime Gateway, 86,021 metric tons of floating rubbish, the equivalent of 470 Boeing 747 aircraft, was removed from the Klang River.

“The reduction of annual rubbish by 63 per cent between 2016 and 2022 far exceeded the Phase 1 Key Performance Indicators set at 40 per cent.

“Last year, the project saw 6,117 metric tons of trash removed monthly compared to a baseline in 2016 of 16,408 metric tons a month,” the company said. -Bernama