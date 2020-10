PETALING JAYA: There was a slight dip in the number of new Covid-19 cases yesterday when 862 cases were detected compared to 865 the previous day.

This brings the total number of active cases in the country to 7,681.

“The majority of cases are still originating from Sabah, as 673 cases or 78.1% of today’s cases were from there,” Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a live press conference yesterday .

Three deaths were reported, all in Sabah, involving two females and a male aged between 59 and 90.

All of them had a history of medical problems which includes high blood pressure and heart problems.

The death toll has now risen to 193, which is 0.87% of the total number of cases.

The Kepayan prison and Tembok clusters accounted for 235 cases (27.3%). “These cases are all within prisons and are not community infections,” Noor Hisham said.

Out of yesterday’s total, only two were imported cases, involving a Malaysian returning from Egypt and a foreigner coming from Indonesia.

Selangor recorded 132 new cases today followed by Kedah with 17.

Perak, Penang, Labuan, Negri Sembilan, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Johor and Kelantan all recorded fewer than 10 cases each.

Meanwhile, 634 patients have been discharged from hospital, making the total number of recoveries 14,351 cases.

Noor Hisham added that 95 patients are currently in intensive care units with 29 requiring ventilator assistance.

One new cluster, known as the Kertang cluster, has been detected in Kota Belud, Sabah.

The index case was found positive on Oct 14 and was admitted to a quarantine and treatment centre in Kota Belud.

A total of 216 individuals in the cluster were tested and 21 positive cases have been reported.