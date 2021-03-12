8,650 students from B40 families receive schooling aid from TNB

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 8,650 students from B40 families in Kelantan, Penang and Kedah received schooling aid from Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) under its ‘Ceria ke Sekolah’ (CKS) programme.

TNB in a statement today said the contribution for the three states worth RM865,000 or RM100 per student was part of the RM3 million allocation approved for this year’s CKS programme.

“Most of the contributions were distributed by TNB chairman Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid during the state-level handover ceremony on Feb 28 in Kota Bharu, Kelantan; Georgetown, Penang (March 3); and Padang Terap, Kedah (March 7).

“The contributions for other states are currently being arranged by TNB together with the relevant parties,“ according to the statement.

Meanwhile, Mahdzir said he hoped that the contribution would lighten the burden of parents with school-going children.

“We are also working with the schools to identify parents who have many school-going children. If the family has six school-going children, at least we can help one or two of them,” he said.

Since its implementation in 2013, the CKS programme has helped 36,018 families in the peninsula and Sabah with a total contribution of RM7.5 million. — Bernama