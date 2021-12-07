8669 cybersecurity incidents reported in M’sia from Jan to Nov 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 8,669 cases of cybersecurity incidents were reported to Cyber999 help centre from January to November this year, said Deputy Communication and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin (pix).

“The top three categories of incidents reported are fraud (6737) cases, intrusion (1354) and malicious code (578),” he said in his speech at the National ICT Security Discourse-Cybersafe Challenge Trophy (NICTSeD) 2021 today.

As such, he said, the public awareness level of ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ needs improvement as people are still falling victims to cyber threats.

“Issues of etiquette, responsibility and positive use of Internet have become very critical especially to our younger generation.

“There is an urgent need to ensure that they are taught to be safe, secure and responsible Internet users in facilitating positive online experience,” he said.

Zahidi said that as Keluarga Malaysia embraces digital lifestyle, cyber ethics which is the code of responsible behaviour on the Internet and positive well-being of the Internet users become a necessity.

“Teaching digital citizens about the ethics of using digital technology devices has become an integral part of what can make a happy family safer online in today’s environment,” he said.

Meanwhile, the event saw the challenge trophy won by SMK Sultan Abu Bakar, Pahang as the overall champion, which walked away with RM5,000 cash, a trophy and plaque. — Bernama