86.73 pct of Malaysia’s adult population fully vaccinated as of Thursday

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 20,202,624 individuals or 86.3 per cent of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the Ministry of Health (MOH) data on the COVIDNOW portal, about 3.7 per cent more is required to achieve 90 per cent adult vaccination.

As of yesterday, 94.2 per cent or 22,042,703 individuals of the adult population have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 52,774 or 1.7 per cent of adolescents, aged between 12 and 17 completed their vaccination.

A total of 329,163 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday with 167,443 as the first dose and 161,720 the second, rasing the cumulative total dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 43,696,743 doses.

PICK was launched on Feb 24 this year to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said inter-state travel would be allowed when 90 per cent of the country’s adult population is fully vaccinated, based on MOH data and analysis.

Meanwhile, 192 deaths due to Covid-19 were reported yesterday (Sept 30), with 47 of them brought in dead (BID) cases, bringing the death toll in the country to 26,335.

On the fatalities reported yesterday, only 89 cases were the actual deaths reported for the day, while the rest were backlog cases.

Sarawak recorded the highest number of deaths with 40 cases, followed by Johor (34), Perak (23), Penang (21), Sabah (20), Selangor (18), Kedah (nine), Terengganu (eight), Kuala Lumpur (seven), Melaka and Perlis four each, Negeri Sembilan (two) and Kelantan and Pahang one each.- Bernama