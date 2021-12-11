87 individuals receive awards in conjunction with Sultan Selangor’s birthday

SHAH ALAM: Selangor Royal Council member Tengku Datuk Setia Ramli Alhaj Tengku Shahruddin Shah Alhaj is among 87 recipients of awards and medals in conjunction with the 76th birthday of the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (pix) today.

Sultan Sharafuddin conferred the Darjah Kerabat Kedua (D.K II) on Tengku Ramli Alhaj, who is also Perbadanan Wakaf Selangor board member and Raja Tun Uda Foundation trustee member.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali was conferred the Seri Paduka Mahkota Selangor (S.P.M.S.) award which carries the title ‘Datuk Seri’.

A total of seven individuals received the Datuk Paduka Mahkota Selangor (D.P.M.S.) award which carries the title ‘Datuk’ for the male recipient and ‘Datin Paduka’ for female recipient, namely Malaysian Ambassador to Belgium Datuk Ahmad Rozian Abd Ghani; Malaysian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohd Tarid Sufian and Malaysian High Commissioner to Canada Anizan @ Siti Hajjar Adnin.

Other recipients are Kuala Lumpur High Court Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali, Health Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohd Syafiq Abdullah; Malaysian Army Headquarters defence intelligence deputy director-general Major-Gen Anuar Mohamad Ali; and Royal Malaysian Navy Naval Area 1 commander Rear Admiral Datuk Zulhelmy Ithnain.

Nine individuals were conferred the Darjah Kebesaran Datuk - Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (D.S.I.S) which also carries the title ‘Datuk’ for the male recipient and ‘Datin Paduka’ for female recipient, including Malaysian Army Headquarters Dentistry director-general Brig Gen Dr Mohd Rosli Majid; 94 HAT (Armed Forces Hospital) commanding officer Brig Gen Dr Mohamed Hatta Manis; and Naval Special Forces commander First Admiral Redzuan Talib.

Other D.S.I.S award recipients were Sultan Sharafuddin’s aide-de-camp (ADC) Capt Ahmad Ramli Kardi; Serdang Hospital director Dr Rohana Johan; Kolej Universiti Islam Antarabangsa Selangor (KUIS) deputy rector of student affairs and alumni Assoc. Prof Dr Mohd Farid Ravi Abdullah; Selangor Zakat Board trustee member Dr Abdul Rahman Abdullah; Sunway Healthcare Group managing director Lau Beng Long; and Segi Value Holdings Sdn Bhd managing director Chui Ah Hock.

Sultan Sharafuddin also conferred the Darjah Kebesaran - Setia Mahkota Selangor (S.M.S) award on 19 recipients, including Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital Forensic Specialist Dr Kartini Md Ariff; Kuala Selangor Municipal Council president Rahilah Rahmat; and Selangor Islamic Religious Department Mosque Management Division principal assistant director Hazman Che Mohamed.

Meanwhile, Selangor Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department Operations Division assistant director Hafisham Mohd Noor; Selangor MACC chief of investigation Assistant Commissioner Adi Supian Shafie; and Serdang Hospital Forensics Department head Dr Khairul Anuar Zainun were among 14 individuals who were awarded the Darjah Kebesaran Setia - Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (S.I.S).

His Royal Highness also conferred the Darjah Kebesaran Ahli Mahkota Selangor (A.M.S) on 15 individuals and Darjah Kebesaran Ahli - Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (A.I.S) on 14 individuals.

In addition, a total of seven individuals were awarded the Bintang Perkhidmatan Cemerlang (B.P.C).

The date for the investiture ceremony will be announced later. — Bernama