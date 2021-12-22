8,712 trees fell in KL this year for safety

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 8,712 trees were fell by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) this year following safety issues and complaints by the surrounding residents here, the Senate was told today.

Deputy Federal Territories Minister, Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias (pix) said the felling of trees involving those that are old, and assessed according to level one, two and three based on safety report by parties concerned.

“The trees were cut down for safety and complaints by the people, as well as the surrounding community such as leaning or unsafe trees which could endanger the people” he said during question time .

He was replying to Senator Datuk Mohd Hisamudin Yahaya who wanted to know the total number of trees fell and replanted in the federal capital to ensure the sustainable green sites are preserved.

To maintain the green areas in the city, Jalaluddin said DBKL has planted 146,582 trees various categories and species since October this year.

“The ministry is also targeting the planting of one million trees in Federal Territories until 2025 to contribute to the programme of planting 100 million trees by the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry

“DBKL has also identified several suitable tree planting areas in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan,” he said.

Replying to a supplementary question by Mohd Hisamudin on the size of green areas compared the entire area of Kuala Lumpur, Jalaluddin said the green area of Kuala Lumpur city was 2,328.81 hectares including public and private open space according 2018 data.

“Based on land use data for 2021, the area under green was 2,075.14 hectares. This is a reduction of 235.67 hectares which is equivalent to 10.9 per cent compared to 2018,” he said. — Bernama