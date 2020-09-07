873 individuals nabbed for RMCO violations

PETALING JAYA: A total 873 individuals were nabbed today for flouting the recovery movement control order (RMCO), including 580 related to offences concerning nightclubs and pubs, said Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

He said in a statement today that of that figure, 797 were issued compounds, 71 were remanded while five were released on bail.

He noted that among the violations were defying the standard operating procedures (SOPs), such as not adhering to social distancing, not wearing face masks, premises operating beyond permitted business hours, failure to provide devices or record customers’ details, suspected of being involved in vice (prostitution) activities, and failure to comply with quarantine orders.

Ismail Sabri said 30 undocumented migrants and four suspected smugglers were arrested on Sunday (Sept 6) under Operasi Benteng - an operation to crack down on illegal immigrants.

The operation included 12 land vehicles being seized while 79 roadblocks were set up.

He added that the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry had on Monday conducted its daily monitoring on basic essential goods at 661 business premises.

“Overall, the supply of essential goods is sufficient and is able to meet the needs of the country,“ he said, adding that eight premises were advised for not following the SOPs.

On mandatory quarantine, he said that from July 24 to Sept 6, a total 24,781 individuals who had arrived at the KL International Airport (KLIA) were screened for Covid-19 and have been placed at 67 hotels and four public training institutes.

“Of that figure, 9,842 are still undergoing their quarantine and 66 have been sent to hospitals for treatment.A total of 14,873 individuals have been discharged and were allowed to return home,“ he said.

The returnees had returned from 32 countries - the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, India, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, Turkey, Taiwan, China, the United Kingdom, Holland, Papua New Guinea, Egypt, Spain, France, Australia, New Zealand and America.