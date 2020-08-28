88 arrested for violating RMCO

PETALING JAYA: A total of 88 people have been arrested for violating the recovery movement control order (RMCO), and from that number, 84 were issued compounds while four were remanded.

“Among the MCO violations include failure to prepare tools and equipment required for entry and exit (31), not wearing face masks (15), premises operating beyond the designated time (three), private party (32) and activities involving crowd which made social distancing difficult (seven),“ said Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) in his press statement today.

He also said from July 24 to Aug 27, as many as 18,401 individuals have returned from overseas and have been placed in 68 hotels and six public learning institutes in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Penang, Johor, Sarawak, Kelantan, Perak Kedah, Perlis, Terengganu, Sabah and Labuan.

“From that number, 7,965 individuals are under mandatory quarantine while 56 people were admitted to hospital for treatment. As many as 10,380 individuals have been discharged and have been allowed home,“ he said.

He said they returned from 32 countries, namely the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, India, United Arab Emirates, Japan, Turkey, South Korea, Iran, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Timor Leste, Taiwan, China, United Kingdom, Holland, Papua New Guinea, Egypt, Spain, France, Australia, New Zealand and United States of America.

“The police have conducted 434 checks on those who are undrgoing mandatory quarantine at their respective homes and it was found that all are abiding by the standard operating procedures (SOPs),“ he said.

Ismail Sabri also said the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) has conducted checks on 22 construction sites in Malaysia involving 61 enforcement officers.

“The result of the checks is that 21 construction sites are abiding by the SOP while one site is not operating,“ he said.