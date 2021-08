SETIU: A total of 88 new telecommunication towers will be built under Phase 1 (2020-2022) of the National Digital Network (Jendela) to increase 4G internet access to 96.9 per cent throughout Terengganu by the end of this year.

State Tourism, Culture and Digital Technology Committee chairman Ariffin Deraman said of the total, 13 telecommunication structures had been completed, 10 telecommunication structures were still under construction and the remaining 65 structures were in the final tender process.

“Besides that, a total of 409 existing telecommunication structures are being upgraded to 4G access, of which 88 structures have been completed and the rest will be completed in stages by the end of this year,“ he told reporters after visiting the 4G broadband upgrade site in Kampung Payong here today.

Also present was Terengganu Communications and Multimedia Commission director Mohd Fairus Muhamad.

Under the initiative, Ariffin said a total of 38,216 premises were being upgraded to fixed line optical fibre network, and of that number, 22,609 premises or 59 per cent had been installed while the rest would be completed in stages until the fourth quarter of 2022.

A 35km-long undersea cable project will be built between Merang and Pulau Redang to boost internet access on the resort island.

“The development of digital infrastructure through the Jendela initiative will provide more comprehensive high-speed broadband coverage throughout Terengganu to support the needs of the digital economy, delivery of state government digital applications and home-based teaching and learning (PdPR),” he said.- Bernama