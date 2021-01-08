88 Tourism companies, Homestays certified with Covid-19 guidelines

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8: Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) has successfully certified 88 companies and homestays with the Certificate of Compliance COVID-19 Adopt and Adhere Guidelines and relevant government standard operating procedure (SOP) at end-2020.

In a statement today, MPC said the certified companies included categories of travel agencies, adventure tourism operators, event management companies, event venues, homestays, and kampungstays, as well as tourism sites.

MPC through the Tourism Productivity Nexus (TPN) developed the initiative for tourism industry players in restarting and continuing their business operations and tourism activities in the face of the new normal.

MPC director-general Datuk Abdul Latif Abu Seman said the guidelines were developed to support the government’s efforts in ensuring businesses comply with the SOPs in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“Business activities need to be balanced with the measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic in safeguarding the economic sustainability and maintaining productivity.

“The pilot project has also proven that businesses are still able to remain productive by complying with the SOPs,“ he said.

The guidelines’ pilot project was launched on July 14, 2020 in creating awareness and disseminating information related to COVID-19 SOP compliance.- Bernama