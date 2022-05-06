881,602 children fully vaccinated against Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 881,602 or 24.8 per cent of children aged five to 11 in Malaysia have been fully vaccinated under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

According to the COVIDNOW website, 1,538,685 or 43.3 per cent of this group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For teenagers aged 12 to 17 years, a total of 2,895,394 individuals or 93.1 per cent have completed their vaccination, while 2,993,097 or 96.2 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, among the adult population, 16,038,512 individuals or 68.2 per cent have received the booster dose, 22,967,541 or 97.6 per cent have completed the second dose and 23,243,696 or 98.8 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 11,121 vaccine doses were administered yesterday, 1,959 as the first dose, 7,539 the second dose and 1,623 for the booster dose, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 70,345,153.

In addition, the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal reported that two Covid-19 deaths were recorded yesterday with one case each in Negeri Sembilan and Perak. — Bernama