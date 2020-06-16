883 home-based childcare centres resume operations - Rina

SEPANG: A total of 883 home-based childcare centres registered with the Social Welfare Department (JKM) have resumed operations, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun (pix).

She said out of the total, 387 daycare centres were inspected by the JKM and found to be in compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

One of the SOPs set is that every child placed at the centre by the parents should be in good health, she said.

“Thus far, the inspections also found that SOPs compliance measures have been implemented at the premises,” she told reporters after visiting Taska Afiqah Amniyah in Taman Arked here today.

Rina said those who lost their jobs as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and interested to be involved in childcare or as an entrepreneur were encouraged to attend early childhood care and education course.

The government, through the National Economic Recovery Plan (PENJANA), approved an incentive of RM900 for each participant of early childhood care and education course and those interested could apply via the JKM website, she said.

The course is open to all Malaysian citizens, aged 18 and above, and have a keen interest in childcare. -Bernama