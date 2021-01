KUANTAN: A total of 89 health facilities were affected by the recent floods in Pahang, with 16 submerged, said Pahang Health director Datuk Dr Bahari Awang Ngah.

He said the facilities that were flooded were health clinics and rural clinics in Temerloh, Bera, Lipis, Maran, Pekan and Raub. Access to the remaining 73 facilities was cut off because roads were also flooded.

However, the affected facilities continued to operate by shifting their operations to other nearby premises, such as health clinics or rural clinics, mosques or school buildings so that they could continue to serve residents, especially during emergency situations, he told Bernama yesterday.

Bahari said Temerloh district was the worst affected, involving 25 facilities, including 17 rural clinics, five health clinics and a nutrition laboratory in Mentakab.

He said 97 health workers were also caught in the floods, while 410 others had problems getting to work because roads were cut off.

However, most of them continued to serve at their workplace, while those who were not able to do so reported to the nearest available operating facility, he said, adding that this brought the total number of the healthcare workers who served during the floods to 15,549 in the state.

“During the floods, we also sent medical teams to relief centres to conduct health examinations and treatment, manage Covid-19 screenings, while the health team is tasked with inspecting hygiene aspects, monitoring the quality of drinking water and investigate cases of infections, if any, so that prevention measures can be done immediately.