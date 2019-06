PUTRAJAYA: A total of 9,827 candidates have registered to sit for a written examination of the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (Repeat) 2019 which will be held from June 25 to 27.

According to a statement from the Education Ministry, 203 examination centres will be opened nationwide with 1,572 officers appointed to ensure smooth running of the examination.

The reseat involves three papers — Bahasa Melayu, History and Mathematics.

“All candidates are reminded to refer to the examination time table on information on time, directive and warning which must be abided by the candidates.

“Candidates must also bring along their identity card to the examination centres to ensure the examination goes on smoothly,” the statement said.

The examination timetable can be downloaded from the Examination Board website at www.lp.moe.gov.my — Bernama