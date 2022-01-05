9 flood-affected areas in KL exempted from Jan water bill payment

KUALA LUMPUR: Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) will waive the January 2022 water bill of domestic account holders (Tariff Code 10) in nine areas here affected by the recent floods.

Air Selangor, in a statement yesterday, said among the areas eligible for the bill payment exemption are Kampung Pasir, Jalan Batu Bata and Jalan Rahmat (near WTC KL), Jalan Raja Chulan, Kampung Chubadak, Kampung Delima, Kampung Kasipillay, Kampung Kolam Air, Lorong Jambu Laut and Lorong Raja Mahadi.

According to Air Selangor, customers in the flood-hit areas will automatically receive the waiver for a period of one month which does not require them to fill out or submit any form to the water utility company.

“During this payment exemption period, monthly water bills will still be issued by Air Selangor. However, customers who are eligible to receive the waiver will not have to make any payment for the specified period,“ it said. — Bernama