90% garbage backlog around Ipoh cleared

IPOH: Majuperak Utilities Management Sdn Bhd (MUMSB) has managed to resolve 90 per cent of the garbage collection backlog around Manjoi and Meru here as at noon yesterday.

MUMSB in a statement said, the company foresees that the issue would be fully settled by tomorrow to enable its daily operation to return to normal according to the original schedule.

“A total of 19 vehicles and 102 workers have been deployed as backup to clear the backlog.

“MUMSB will also provide an additional patrol team, five lorries and 29 workers tomorrow to resolve complaints in areas which have probably been left out.

Last Tuesday, Ipoh mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin was reported to have said garbage collection operation was disrupted around Ipoh city due to labour shortage.

According to Rumaizi, several of the concession company’s employees had resigned to join the construction industry.

He said the quantity of waste generated had also increased by more than three times following Hari Raya and this had worsened the situation. - Bernama