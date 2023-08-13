90 illegal immigrants held in Manjung

IPOH: The state Immigration Department arrested 90 illegal immigrants in Ops Sapu, Selera, Kutip and Belanja at business premises and residential areas in Manjung on Aug 11.

Its director Hapdzan Husaini said the arrests was made after 104 people, including children, were inspected in the raid.

“In the six-hour operation which began at 6.30 pm last Friday, 62 men, 23 women and five children, aged between one and 50, were nabbed for overstaying in the country, not having valid travel documents and having expired temporary work passports. “During the raid, some of them were caught hiding on the roof,” he said in a statement today.

He said they comprised 66 Indonesians, 14 from Bangladesh, five from Myanmar, two each from Nepal and India and one from Pakistan.

All of them were arrested under Sections 15 (1)(c) and 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 and the Passports Act 1966.

“We will also investigate the owners of the residential and commercial premises that allow these foreigners to stay. We request the public to share information with us so that appropriate action can be taken,” he said. - Bernama