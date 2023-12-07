90% of Orang Asli support BN - Cameron Highlands MP

SEREMBAN: Ninety percent of the Orang Asli community still support Barisan Nasional (BN), said Cameron Highland Member of Parliament (MP) Datuk Ramli Mohd Nor.

The MP, who is an Orang Asli himself, said BN is a party that is committed to fighting for the rights and welfare of the Orang Asli and the coalition would continue to get the support of the community, despite the setting up of a new political party, known as Party Asli, to represent the Orang Asli community.

He said the Registrar of Societies (ROS) had confirmed the establishment of the party about two months ago.

“ROS confirmed that there is a party called Asli comprising the Orang Asli... this is not healthy because it will divide the Orang Asli community,“ he told reporters after a meeting with leaders of the Orang Asli community in Negeri Sembilan here yesterday.

Also present was Negeri Sembilan UMNO Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias.

According to Ramli, there are currently 213,000 Orang Asli in the country and urged them to continue to support BN in ensuring victory for the coalition in the coming six state elections. - Bernama